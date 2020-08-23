1/1
Ernest Valdez Leal
Ernest Valdez Leal
October 14, 1946 - May 20, 2020
San Diego
Ernest Valdez Leal passed away on May 20, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Los Angeles on October 14, 1946. He joined a family that included his parents, Jose Valdez Leal and Sofia Leal, and an older half-brother, Arthur Duenas. Joe and Sophie had each emigrated from Mexico before they met and married. Spanish was spoken at home, and Ernie didn't speak much English until he went to school. He attended grammar school at St. Thomas the Apostle and high school at Mount Carmel in Los Angeles. He was a Vietnam era member of the army, but served his enlistment stateside, employed in the finance corps. After completing his army duty, he went back to college, graduating from Cal State Los Angeles in only three years with a B.S. in Business Administration. He then worked as an accountant, passing the CPA exam in 1975.Ernie's brother Art and his wife Estella had five children, and Ernie was a part of their extended family. He followed them to San Diego in the late 70s and worked in a local CPA firm and then began his own private practice. In 1979 he met Betty McKinney and they were married on Valentine's Day 1981. Ernie loved his wife, his family, and his friends. Other passions included sailing, scuba diving, Mexican food, culture, and history, speaking Spanish, fine dining, theater, his work, his church, visiting London, Yosemite, and Kauai, dogs, and the writings of C.S. Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sister-in-law, Estella Duenas Botello; nephews, Mark, Mario, and Michael Duenas, nieces Anna Gonzales and Andrea Felix; numerous grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces. A live-stream memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM. This can be found at www.FUMCSD.ORG Donations may be made in Ernie's memory to San Diego School of Christian Studies of First United Methodist Church of San Diego or to Via International.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
