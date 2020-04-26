|
Ernest William Ernie' Anderson February 25, 1947 - April 12, 2020 San Diego Ernest Ernie' William Anderson III 1947 - 2020Ernie Anderson passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He lived his life to the fullest each day. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January 2018, but continued his passion as San Diego State's official sports photographer of 50 years throughout his illness until November 2019. He was inducted into the Aztec Hall of Fame for his service before he passed away.Ernie was a selfless man who shared his many talents and creativity while juggling multiple jobs and a family. He touched many lives through photography and his leadership with the city of San Diego.He earned his BA and MA at SDSU in public administration with distinction.Ernie worked for the city of San Diego for more than 33 years, holding numerous positions across multiple departments. His proven leadership in operations, turning troubled organizational cultures into productive departments and overseeing complex budgetary, fiscal, legislative, and policy analysis, earned him myriad awards.As the city's financial director, he was responsible for San Diego becoming the first city in the nation to place its operating budget online, making the budget more accessible and less costly. He developed, implemented and operated the city's nationally recognized curbside recycling program. He also initiated the city's program to convert manual trash collection to automated, cutting down on injuries as well as compensation claims. Other accomplishments and awards include: GFOA's National Award of Excellence in Management for saving the City of San Diego over $100M Roger Revelle Memorial Award for reducing beach and bay closures League of California Cities highest award (Helen Putnam Award, Grand Prize) for developing a public information program for the Storm Water Program Four Emmy's, two Tellys, three Savvys and the Susan B. Farmer Award for writing and producing PSA's as part of the Storm Water program Creation of the Think Blue campaign to combat stormwater pollution Saved the city $2.2 million by replacing inefficient air-conditioning units in City Hall, saved $1 million annually by reducing the city fleet by 150 vehicles 2001 Alumni of the Year at San Diego State University Worked with the state Regional Water Quality Control Board and the environmental community to acquire $10 million in storm water funding in San Diego.While working for the City, Ernie channeled his creative talents as SDSU's sports photographer, as well as a wedding photographer.San Diego State held a special place in his heart. There, he met and married his college sweetheart, Cathy, in 1970. They had two children, both of whom graduated from SDSU. Ernie became SDSU's first sports photographer in 1967 and held that role until November 2020, when he was too weak to carry his photo equipment. He thrived on and captured the entire game experience, from the players, the families, fans, boosters and cheerleaders and the band. Ernie was inducted into the Aztec Hall of Fame for his 50 years of service as sports historian. Nelson Photo also hosted a special presentation of his work, highlighting half a century of Aztec moments and legends from Tony Gwynn to Don Coryell, Marshall Faulk, Laurel Brassey, and Stephen Strasburg. His work may also be seen in past issues of Sports Illustrated.Ernie not only donated his time to the Aztecs, but he also shot family photos, weddings at no cost for friends and people in need, and shared striking photos of wildlife. He'd also provided Aztec families with copies of their children's sports photos for free. He couldn't, and wouldn't, put a price on his work. Ernie loved hiking, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Some say his shiny black Corvette stole his heart, taking him back to high school days past, when he raced Corvettes for Firestone.An American flag covered Ernie, honoring his service in the Marine Corps, as he was taken to his next chapter. We have no doubt Ernie is in a better place managing, leading, driving fast, and snapping pictures. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his daughter Tiffany, his son, Travis, his daughter-in-law, Cindy, grandchildren: Brittany, Austin, Hunter, Ryder and great- grandson, Tristan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Ernie Anderson to support Fund F-1134 Brain Cancer Research being done by Dr. David Piccioni, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. Please make checks payable to the UCSD Foundation, noting the gift is "in memory of Ernie Anderson." Please send your gifts to UC San Diego Gift Processing, 9500 Gilman Drive, #0940, La Jolla, CA 92093-0940. Donations are tax-deductible and processed through UC San Diego Foundation, Tax ID# 95-2872494 to benefit the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020