Ernesto G. Ernie' Estudillo May 14, 1939 - November 30, 2019 San Diego Ernesto G. Estudillo, age 80, of National City, California, passed away on December 30, 2019. Ernie was predeceased by his parents, Gonzalo Murillo Estudillo and Constantina Cruz, and his sister, Eleanor Gomez. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rachel Pulido Estudillo, his five children, Serapia, Gonzalo, Ruben, Marco, and Margarita; and siblings, Alicia Hernandez, Edmond Estudillo, Eddie Estudillo and Eva. Ernie was blessed with 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two more expected in 2020.After graduating high school in National City, CA, he worked 44 years with the California American Water Company, retiring at age 62. Ernie was a devout Catholic, voluntarily serving his parish, St. Anthony of Padua most of his adult life alongside Rachel, and shared his faith and prayer life with his family. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his large extended family, and Mexican food, and while a U.S. patriot, he enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Israel, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy and Germany. Ernie's funeral arrangements are scheduled as follows:Viewing and Rosary to be held at Funeraria del Angel, 607 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 4pm-7pm.Funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 410 W. 18th Street, National City, CA 91950 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, located at 4470 Hilltop Drive, San Diego, CA 92102.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020