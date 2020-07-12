1/1
Ernie J. Stewart
Ernie J. Stewart Kingman Ernie J. Stewart was born in Eureka, California, in 1938. He was a long time resident of Chula Vista while serving in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at North Island and Miramar when he finally retired in 1986. He settled in Kingman, Arizona, until his death in June 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Socorro, in 1984 and by his second wife, Norma, in 2017. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. 1938 - 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
