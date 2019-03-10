Erwin Jule Gutowitz December 18, 1931 - March 6, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dr. Erwin Jule Gutowitz, affectionately known as "Dr. G", died due to complications from Alzheimer's on March 6, 2019, at age 87. Until the very end, Erwin radiated love, compassion, and strength. His life was dedicated to his family and caring for people's health and wellbeing. Erwin had a way of making people laugh, even in the most difficult times, and his outlook on life continues to inspire everyone who knows him.He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1931 and lived in an orphanage with his three siblings for the early part of his life. From this humble beginning, Erwin's immense determination and steadfast focus allowed him to create a truly exceptional life for himself and his family. After attending the University of Michigan, where he met and married Jacqueline Jane Altman, and graduating at the top of his class at University of Indiana Medical School, Howard Andrew Gutowitz-his first child was born. Erwin then served as an Air Force Captain in Great Falls Montana. Erwin, Jackie, and Howard moved to Flint Michigan 1959, a then thriving town with a growing Jewish community. During the 60s and 70s, Erwin built his private practice, became Board Certified, owned a tennis club, and continued to grow his family. Deborah Melinda Gutowitz, Amy Ann Gutowitz, and Robert Trent Gutowitz were born, Jackie and Erwin built their home, and he enjoyed a life full of recreation, arts, travel, entertainment, and time with relatives. As his family matured, and his children began going to college, Erwin embraced new adventures in San Diego, where he rebuilt his practice and continued to enjoy an enriching life with his family. While in San Diego, Erwin created a successful private medical practice, founded hospital wellness centers, and continued to pursue his professional and personal growth. In the office and hospital, on the courts, while traveling, or at home, Erwin was always surrounded by people who loved and admired him. Erwin's grandchildren, Martha Laura Masoero, Skyler Jacob Trent, Bailey Star Jasmine Trent, and Elliana Mya Gunnoe, were blessed to know him. He was a loving grandfather. Erwin also enjoyed the love, respect, and dedication from his son-in-laws, Vern Ray Gunnoe and Alberto Masoero. After a loving 50 years of marriage and tirelessly caring for her during her final years, Jacqueline died in 2004. Late in life, Erwin moved Ventura County to be near his daughter, Amy and was frequently visited by all of his children, their spouses, and grandchildren. Erwin was an exceptional person. His impact is immense. He will never be forgotten.His service is Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 11:30 am at El Camino Memorial -Sorrento Valley in San Diego. Donations in Erwin's name to the are appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary