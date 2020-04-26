|
|
Esther Francis Collins January 7, 1930 - April 14, 2020 San Diego Esther Francis Theriot Shiell Collins was born January 7, 1930, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to William and Esther Shiell. Esther passed away peacefully at her home in San Diego on April 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Esther dedicated her life to being a supportive and loving wife to her Naval officer husband, RADM Frank C. Collins, Jr., and a devoted mother to their seven children: Lucy Silveira (Rick), Sue Hekman (Ed), Francene Green (Thom), Virginia Friesen (Paul), Melissa Collins, Laura Leach (David), and Frank C. Collins III (Beth). Her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren brought incalculable joy to her golden years.While stationed in Tehran in 1978, Esther and Frank had a significant impact on the Iranian Naval community as Frank was the U.S. Naval Advisor to the Shah before his overthrow and the subsequent revolution. In the succeeding years, Frank and Esther helped transition a number of exiled Iranian Naval officers to life in America. Esther and Frank were devoted to a wonderful group of displaced Iranians, and are held in the highest esteem by them to this day.Esther's belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior sustained her throughout her life; she was a strong woman, full of wisdom and stature and created a legacy of faithfulness. Her loving heart touched many and she will be deeply missed and never forgotten.Due to the pandemic, Esther's interment next to her husband, Frank, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery will be scheduled when her children can gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Home Improvement Ministries (himweb.org) or Bring Change to Mind (bringchange2mind.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020