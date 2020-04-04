Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Carlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther J. (Jespersen) Carlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther J. (Jespersen) Carlin Obituary
Esther J. Carlin (Jespersen) December 26, 1926 - March 20, 2020 San Diego (Pacific Beach) Esther passed away at home with family. Born in National City, CA; Sweetwater High School, 1945. She lived in Pacific Beach from 1950. Mother, grandmother (gma), great-grandmother, sister, aunt, wife of 51 years to Ray. She was the life of the party. Predeceased by daughter Lynn (1962) and husband Ray (1998). She leaves behind sister Odessa; children: Patrick, Sandra (Mike), Michael (Cynthia), Diane, Roger and Steven (PattiAnn); 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Pacific Beach Mortuary. No service at this time. Please sign guest book @ dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -