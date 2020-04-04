|
Esther J. Carlin (Jespersen) December 26, 1926 - March 20, 2020 San Diego (Pacific Beach) Esther passed away at home with family. Born in National City, CA; Sweetwater High School, 1945. She lived in Pacific Beach from 1950. Mother, grandmother (gma), great-grandmother, sister, aunt, wife of 51 years to Ray. She was the life of the party. Predeceased by daughter Lynn (1962) and husband Ray (1998). She leaves behind sister Odessa; children: Patrick, Sandra (Mike), Michael (Cynthia), Diane, Roger and Steven (PattiAnn); 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Pacific Beach Mortuary. No service at this time. Please sign guest book @ dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020