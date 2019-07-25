Esther Mae Lee SAN DIEGO Esther Mae Lee, 89 years old, of San Diego, CA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.Born in Texas on April 9, 1930, daughter of the late Alje and Easter Harper. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Lee Sr. (1987) and her son Allen A. Lee Jr. (August 30, 2009).Esther was born in Sun, TX and married Allen, they moved and settled in San Diego, CA in 1962. She was a homemaker and retired from UCSD as a Lab Technician Assistant. Esther worked with the DAV and veterans and served as Secretary, Chaplain and Commander. She was also one of the founders of Bayview Baptist Church.Esther is survived by her children, Glenn Lee of San Diego, CA and Ken Lee of Long Beach, CA, grandchildren, Daniel Lee and Darsha Lee, great-grandchildren, Kekala Hanson and Amory Hanson along with neighbors and friends.A small private service along with burial will be held at La Vista Memorial Park in National City, CA on July 25, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations in Esther's name to the Homeless Veterans of San Diego. April 9, 1930 - July 23, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 25, 2019