Esther Nana' Pino Chula Vista Esther was born in Bunker Hill, CA. As a child, Mom resided in Mexico with her parents and 10 siblings. When she was 9 years old her father died and she was sent to live in LA with family. These traumatic events would forge Mom's strong and resilient nature. During WWII she worked as a Rosie the Riveter' and subsequently a Pin Up Girl.' She married Dad in 1952 and had 5 lovely children. She was a homemaker and cook "extraordinaire"! They were married for 20 years and after that Mom's adventures began. She graduated from college, raised her grandsons, helped raise her step-grandchildren, became a Nanny, traveled to her beloved Ireland, cared for abused children at the Hillcrest Receiving Home and even became a published poet! Mom was indeed a "woman of substance" and had a fun, adventurous life! Esther is survived by her children Armando (wife Adele), Gerardo (wife Patty), Guillermo (wife Martha), son Humberto and daughter Marisela (husband Mike). In addition, she had 18 loving grandchildren and 18 really great-grandchildren! Her funeral service will be Monday, November 11, 2019, 10am at Glen Abbey Mortuary. You are so missed Nana! Thank you for all your wisdom, compassion and LOVE!! October 13, 1927 - October 30, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019