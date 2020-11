Esther Irving and I will miss the wonderful memories we have of you and your family. We were neighbors at one time a long time ago. I still have a poem you gave to me when you started taking poetry writing at Southwestern College. You were a loving, sweet person to me and my family and my father. I know you are in heaven enjoying eternal life with Jesus. Our condolences to the family. We are so blessed to have known you.

Irv and Adele Espanol