Ethan O. Porter November 13, 1928 - May 3, 2020 San Diego Commander Ethan O. Porter Jr., 91, died peacefully at his San Carlos home on May 3, 2020.He was a seasoned world traveler, gourmet chef and bon vivant, known for service to his church and community. His sense of humor and kindness led his grandchildren to call him "silly grandpa."Cdr. Porter was born on November 13, 1928 in Colchester, Vermont to Ethan (Sr) and Minnie (Hall) Porter. He grew up on a farm just outside Williston, Vermont alongside six sisters.Cdr. Porter joined the Navy in June, 1946 and was sent for basic training to Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Lake County, Illinois. He was commissioned as an officer in 1960.He was married to Mary J. Porter (nee Erhart) in Ankara, Turkey on June 13,1949.Assignments included USN Military Aid to Turkey (l948-1950); Nuclear Operations--Ivy, Castle, Wigwam & Redwing (1952-1956); Office, Naval Attache Madrid Spain (1957-1960), Plank owner USS Springfield CLG7 (1960); USS Des Moines C-134 (1961-62), Naval Schools Command, Bainbridge, Md. (1962-64), OPTEVFOR, Norfolk, Va. (1964-67), Aide to CO COM 12 San Diego, Ca. (1967- 1970), Aide to CO COMNAVAIRPAC North Island, Ca. (1970-71), Aide to ADM. CINCUSNAVEUR London, England (1971-73), CO Naval Recruiting District. Omaha, Neb. (1973-76).He is survived by wife Mary and sister Marlene Paulson (Darrold).Children are: Douglas (Lisa), Jeffrey (Joan), Laura (Charles) Anderson.Grandchildren include: Bobby Lentell (Tiffany); Erica Polson (Bryron); Kristina Porter; Haley J. Porter. Great Granddaughter is Penny Rose Lentell.After retirement from the Navy he worked for Century 21 Real Estate as an agent and office manager.Ethan and Mary traveled via RV to 49 States, including two trips on the Alaskan Highway.They also took trips to China, Russia, Northern Europe, Southern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania. Cruise Ship adventures included South America, Alaska, Hawaii, Baja California, Southeast Asia, India, Egypt, Israel & Greece. Cdr. Porter was a member of the North Star Masonic Lodge, Richmond, Vermont and San Diego ELKS Lodge #168; served as President of Qui Vive and Amigos Dance Clubs.A memorial service will be scheduled upon the reopening of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.



