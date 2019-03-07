Resources More Obituaries for Ethel Huggins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ethel Mae Huggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ethel Mae Nona' Huggins January 28, 1922 - January 24, 2019 EL CAJON Long time East County resident, Ethel M. Huggins to be remembered this week.Born January 28, 1922, and passed into eternity four days short of her 97th birthday on January 24, 2019. Originally from Oklahoma; she came to California as a fruit picker during the dust bowl migration in 1937.Her dad was in the infantry in World War I, her mom was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Oklahoma in 1917, having traveled there as a young girl in a covered wagon.Ethel eloped with her sweetheart, Argust Huggins, when she was 16 and he was the only man she ever loved. He passed in 1966.During World War II, she and her husband worked for the war effort at Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego. She put soundproofing in planes and he painted them.Ethel raised five kids: two boys and three girls; in birth order, Donna, David, Rick, Vicki and Cathi, her son, David and son-in-law, Butch preceded her in death. And she had six grandkids, eight great-grandkids, seven great-great grandkids.Additionally, many step-grands and many other children who called her "Nona" and two sons-in-law, Marty and Roy, who called her "Mom".She worked as director in one of the first Montessori preschools in California.She was the founding director of Ventura Christian Preschool, with seven teachers reporting to her.When she retired, she was teaching special ed, helping those with disabilities assimilate into a mainstream classroom.She had a passion for all things historical and especially had an interest in Native American history. Her collection of writings and artwork were donated to the College on the Sycuan reservation.Ethel missed her lifelong best friend, Sue Waits, who passed three years before her and Sue's husband, Chris passed the day after Ethel. Anyone who knew her well, knew she loved Ireland, her first visit was in 1987, and she visited a total of six times over 21 years. She actively participated in Bible studies all her life and taught Sunday school classes for kids and adults for many years.She supported many missionaries and both of her sisters spent their lives in the ministry. Both of her sisters preceded her in death and she was looking forward to a Heavenly reunion.Ethel was a resident of Silvercrest for 26 years, and embraced the different cultures and nationalities that shared this space. She joined the Arabic/English classes to help bridge learning and practiced with her friends who were new to English. She enjoyed her friends in the Salvation Army Bible study and Home League. Celebration of the Life of Ethel Huggins will be held at the Silvercrest Senior Residence, 175 South Anza Street, El Cajon, 2:00 pm on Thursday, Mar 7, 2019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries