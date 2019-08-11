|
Ethel Mary Jackson September 15, 1922 - July 28, 2019 San Diego Ethel M. Jackson, 96, passed away peacefully on July 28 at her home. A 47-year resident of La Jolla, she was the daughter of the Harold and Ellen Signs (ne Anderson), both of Philadelphia, PA, where she was born in 1922. She was married for 72 years to Capt. Robert W. Jackson USN (Ret.), who preceded her in death in 2016. Ethel was the ever-loving, ever-present mother of Ronald Jackson of San Diego and Wayne Jackson (Nancy) of Richmond, VA. She will be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren: Ryan Jackson (Kara), Dana Barnes (Jon) and Emily Jackson, all of Virginia; John Jackson (Kirsten) of Pasadena; Colin Jackson of New Orleans, LA; and Emma Brophy of Atlanta, GA. Six great-grandchildren, Jackson, Loren, Roy, Elise, Walker, and McKenzie, will also miss her loving heart. A private family service will be held at the chapel of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019