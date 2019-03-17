San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Eugene Joseph Burton February 14, 1939 - March 6, 2019 San Diego Eugene "Gene" Joseph Burton, age 80, peacefully passed away on March 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Youngstown, Ohio. He was born on February 14, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Leona and Eugene Burton. Eugene was a graduate of Ursuline High School. He then received a Bachelor of Arts Degree at St. Mary's Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1961. He received his Masters of Arts Degree at the University of Akron in school psychology in 1972. He was also a member of the United States Army Reserve and received an honorable discharge in 1968.His school career centered on servicing children of all ages. He first became a secondary school teacher teaching classical language and history for six years. He worked as a school psychologist for Maple Heights City Schools and later for the Tallmadge School District until he moved to San Diego in 1978. He became a school psychologist for La Mesa Spring Valley school district until his retirement.Eugene was survived by his three sisters and brother-in-law: Barbara McCardell, Kathleen Blouch and Jane and John Zador. He will also be missed by his eleven nieces and nephews and their families. Eugene's life journey also included his cherished friends and colleagues in Ohio and in California.All arrangements are being completed by Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St. in Ravenna, Ohio. He will be laid to rest in El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road in San Diego, California. Condolences and tributes may be sent tohttps://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ravenna-oh/eugene-burton-8196739.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
