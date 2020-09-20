Eugene Joseph Lyons, Jr.
August 5, 1940 - June 10, 2020
Chula Vista
It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene J. Lyons, Jr. announces his passing on June 10, 2020. He was born in Luzerne, PA. to Eugene J. Lyons Sr. and Mary Margaret Lyons (Dougher). The family moved to San Bernardino when Gene was a year old. Gene attended St. Bernardine's Grammar School and Newman Catholic High School for Boys in Fontana. He entered St. Francis Minor Seminary in San Diego in 1959 and was ordained a priest in 1966 in St. Joseph's Cathedral. He served in several parishes in San Diego. His last assignment was Director of Religious Education for the Diocese.Ca
lled to the vocation of marriage, he married Edna (Vasile) in 1979. Gene embraced her four children and they filled their lives with family activities and special travels. The most memorable were the trips across the country and the one to Maui.Gene worked in Human Resources for 27 years at Kyocera. He loved being a part of the Kyocera Family, as did the family, hosting students from Japan, learning about the culture and being introduced to sushi!Gene and Edna traveled extensively, but no place more important than Ireland. Gene was 100% Irish and loved getting together with his family to celebrate their heritage while toasting some Jameson Irish Whiskey or Guinness.In his golden years, Gene had a deep concern for homeless youth, initially going out with a backpack in the evenings to bring needed supplies to the teens. As his health declined, he became very supportive of the Youth Assistance Coalition (YAC) for their outreach and extensive services.Gene was loved by his nieces and nephews, who called him Uncle Genie and adored by his grandchildren, who called him Papa.
Gene was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sisters Anna May Henley and Therese Dunn; his niece Judy Dunn and nephew Michael Henley. He is survived by sisters Mariel and Cathy and many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by Edna, stepchildren- Paula Tavares (Tony), Eric Panissidi, Nick Panissidi (Charlene), and Maria Harris (Greg). Also, grandchildren Sidney Panissidi, Zelina Grace, Xavier and Sebastian Panissidi, Isabella and Dominic Perreira, Gian, and Megan Tavares, and Tamara, Nick and Nathan Harris.Gene will be remem-bered for his strong faith, love of family and friends, and compassion for those in need. Congratulations on a life well-lived Genie Boy!Services and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to YAC and International Relief Teams.