Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Valles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Michael Valles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Michael Valles Obituary
Eugene Michael Valles May 7, 1949 - April 9, 2020 LA MESA Eugene Michael Valles passed away on April 9th. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Valles, his daughter, Shanon Leigh (Valles) Warfield, and a brother, Daniel Valles. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Emily, Jordan, and Andrew.Gene leaves behind a legacy of relentless charisma and stubborn resilience, the aroma of garlic, and a confusing love for fried chicken gizzards. His family will remember him sitting in the driveway with a pellet gun, proudly holding up a quail he had just shot for dinner.He was the President of Arts and Crafts Press and Rush Press Incorporated, two San Diego-based printing companies, for over 30 years.We love you Gene!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -