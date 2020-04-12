|
Eugene Michael Valles May 7, 1949 - April 9, 2020 LA MESA Eugene Michael Valles passed away on April 9th. He leaves behind his wife, Linda Valles, his daughter, Shanon Leigh (Valles) Warfield, and a brother, Daniel Valles. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Emily, Jordan, and Andrew.Gene leaves behind a legacy of relentless charisma and stubborn resilience, the aroma of garlic, and a confusing love for fried chicken gizzards. His family will remember him sitting in the driveway with a pellet gun, proudly holding up a quail he had just shot for dinner.He was the President of Arts and Crafts Press and Rush Press Incorporated, two San Diego-based printing companies, for over 30 years.We love you Gene!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020