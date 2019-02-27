|
|
Eugene Overway July 6, 1921 - February 15, 2019 Carlsbad Eugene (Gene) Overway, a longtime resident of San Diego, died peacefully at the age of 97. Gene was born in Holland, MI. He joined the US Navy, the day after Pearl Harbor, serving for 4 years. He met his wife, Marion Johnston, at a USO club in Detroit, MI. They were married in 1945 enjoying 64 years together. They made San Diego their home for more than 50 years, in addition to also living in Mammoth Lakes and San Francisco. Gene started his own accounting firm 1953 where he practiced until the age of 89. He was a devout Lutheran and volunteered his time as church Treasurer for many years. Gene is survived by August Overway, his brother, Patricia Hoewisch, his sister, Chad Overway, his son and Robin Zale, his daughter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019