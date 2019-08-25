Home

Eulalia Gomez Obituary
Eulalia Laly' Gomez SAN DIEGO After 101 wonderfully blessed years, Laly has gone to be with the Lord.During her marriage to John Gomez she had four children, John, Mary, Rudolfo, and Manuel. She also was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, and two great-great-great grandchildren. Rosary on August 27, 2019 at 7pm at Del Angel Funeraria National City.Mass will be held at St. John of the Cross, Lemon Grove at 12:00 pm on August 28, 2019. December 10, 1917 - August 18, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
