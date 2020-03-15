|
Eunice Kathrine Barner October 18, 1921 - February 16, 2020 SAN DIEGO Our beloved mother, Eunice Barner, passed away peacefully of heart failure on February 16, she was 98.She was born in San Diego and graduated from Hoover High School in 1939, where she played the piano for the choir under the leadership of Myron B. Green and, with his help, wrote the school song.She lived at the same address for 68 years, where she raised three daughters alone.Eunice loved her family, playing bridge with her group and playing the piano. She played piano for the patients at Edgemore Community Hospital for over 35 years, the Tremble Clefs for 10 years (a Parkinson's group), and many other charities. She felt strongly about volunteering in her community. Everyone who knew her loved her.On every birthday we could expect a phone call from mom singing and playing "Happy Birthday", and every Christmas Eve we looked forward to her playing carols while we sang.She always enjoyed going out to lunch with her daughters and for a ride around town.She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her daughters, Sharan Severin Prasser (Lee), Barbara Severin Worden (Greg), Kathy Severin Renne (Steve); step-sons, Raymond and Richard Barner (Kathy), and their family; grandchildren, Michael Prasser (Kris), Kris Prasser Nabors (Jake), Carmen Renne White (Tim), John-Scott Renne, Matthew Worden, Eddie Worden; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Prasser, Christian Passer, Madison Nabors, Mackenzie Nabors, Ty White, and Brody; great-great-grandson, Greysen
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020