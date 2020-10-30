1/
Eva K. Cooper
1922 - 2020
Eva

K. Cooper
January 21, 1922 - October 21, 2020
CARLSBAD
Mrs. Eva K. Cooper of Carlsbad died October 21, 2020. She was born January 21, 1922, in Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Col. Milton B. Cooper, USMC (Ret), and her brother, Theodore Korolishin of Philadelphia.She is survived by her son, Stephen R. Cooper, daughter-in-law, Trilby Cooper, and grandsons, David R. and Adam J. Cooper of Carlsbad. She served in the United States Marine Corps Headquarters as a sergeant during World War II, and was a Life Member of The Women Marine Association. She and her husband were married on February 16, 1946, in Philadelphia. PA, and after his retirement from the Marine Corps in 1970, they settled in Carlsbad.Viewing will be at 11-11:30am on November 2, 2020, at the Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Oceanside, followed by interment in that cemetery.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Viewing
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Eternal Hills Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Hills Mortuary
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA 92054
(760) 754-6600
