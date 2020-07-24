Evan Gregory June 4, 1983 - July 17, 2020 Valley Center Evan Gregory, 37, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home in Valley Center. He is survived by his mother, Kerri (Rick) Dobbins, his father, Jon Gregory, his half-sister, Hillary (Will) Cirimele, step-brothers, Sean (Jenny) Dobbins and Kenny (Sierra) Dobbins, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded by his grandma, Helen and grandpa, Ernie Ball, with whom he was very close, and the love of his life, Trish.Evan was born in South Lake Tahoe, CA, in June 1983. He spent most of his childhood in the Vista/Oceanside, CA area, with a few years in Redding, CA. He graduated from high school in Redding and then moved back to North County San Diego area. He loved the outdoors and was happiest skateboarding, fishing, backpacking, camping and working outdoors. He was a man of many skills having trained in metalworking, tile and masonry, construction and landscaping. He was inquisitive, liked learning new things and enjoyed reading. He had a passion for the arts and was very creative, particularly with painting, drawing and music. Evan had an infectious laugh and smile and liked making those around him laugh. He was a truly loyal friend, with a heart of gold. He was an animal lover his whole life. Regretfully, his battle with depression became too overwhelming. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a friend's private residence.In honor of Evan's memory, donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would be appreciated or, in honor of Evan's love of the outdoors, plant a tree in his name through www.alivingtribute.org