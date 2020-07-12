Evelyn Ann Buttles April 28, 1937 - June 23, 2020 San Diego Evelyn Ann Buttles, 83, of San Diego, passed away on June 23, 2020, after a brief, courageous battle with cancer.She was born on April 28, 1937, in San Diego. She met Ray in 7th grade, and after graduating from Hoover High in 1955, they married on October 26, 1956. Her proudest accomplishment was her family and the warm, loving, supportive life she and Ray provided. She attended all her children's sporting events and activities. What she loved most was being surrounded by her family on their adventures: camping in the Sierras, RV trips, DisneylandShe was an avid bowler for 63 years, enjoyed knitting and giving her afghans to family, friends, and charities, Scrabble, Aztec football and basketball games, theater, music, and was famous for her chocolate chip cookies.Evelyn will be remembered as always smiling, laughing, and loving life, an exceptionally selfless, kind, caring, and loving woman. She will truly be missed.Evelyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray, and daughter Linda, both of San Diego, two grandchildren, and five siblings in Oregon. She was predeceased by son David and brother Robert Parker.Interment at 10 a.m., July 17, at Singing Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID passes.



