|
|
Evelyn (DelValle) Buttacavoli January 26, 1953 - October 25, 2019 San Diego Born in New York City, Evelyn was struck hard by polio at the age of three. She spent a year in an iron lung and the rest of her childhood at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains and Bird S. Coler Hospital in New York City. After high school, she attended college in Brooklyn for a short time, but after missing her finals because of a blizzard and being wheelchair bound, she moved to San Diego for a better life. She graduated from Mesa College and found work at State Fund where she had many supportive friends. She retired after nineteen years. As her health declined, she lived in skilled nursing facilities. Thanks to the caring folks at Country Manor in La Mesa. Please vaccinate your children!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019