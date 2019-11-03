San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
684 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-440-8033
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Buttacavoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn (DelValle) Buttacavoli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn (DelValle) Buttacavoli Obituary
Evelyn (DelValle) Buttacavoli January 26, 1953 - October 25, 2019 San Diego Born in New York City, Evelyn was struck hard by polio at the age of three. She spent a year in an iron lung and the rest of her childhood at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains and Bird S. Coler Hospital in New York City. After high school, she attended college in Brooklyn for a short time, but after missing her finals because of a blizzard and being wheelchair bound, she moved to San Diego for a better life. She graduated from Mesa College and found work at State Fund where she had many supportive friends. She retired after nineteen years. As her health declined, she lived in skilled nursing facilities. Thanks to the caring folks at Country Manor in La Mesa. Please vaccinate your children!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
Download Now