Evelyn Cavenee Pinky' Roberts June 15, 1929 - May 10, 2019 Escondido Evelyn C. Roberts (Pinky), 89, passed away on May 10, 2019 after a brief illness and with adequate time for many friends and family to say their goodbyes. Pinky was born in Chicago on June 15, 1929, the only child of Clark and Evelyn Cavenee (Lawson). The family set roots in San Diego in the 1930s, where Pinky attended Bishops School, eventually graduating and marrying Norman C. Roberts in 1948 at the age of 19. Their romance sprang from a shared interest in horses; Norm was an equine veterinarian and Pinky loved horses and riding, an interest she would reclaim in her 40s. Norm and Pinky raised 4 children, Blaine, Clint, Laurie and Victor, in their Point Loma homes from 1956 to 1973. Pinky was a Renaissance woman during the 1950s and 1960s. She was past president of the Junior League and active in many social, civic, and political endeavors, including Chairman of Ronald Reagan's Favorite Son Presidential Campaign for San Diego and was a delegate to the Republican Convention in 1968. Also, since it was impractical to board horses in Point Loma, Pinky pivoted and bred and showed prize-winning miniature poodles, receiving awards at the Westminster Dog Show in New York. It was in her mid-forties, after being divorced, that she rekindled her passion for horses which began as a young girl in Potrero where her family had a cattle ranch in the late 30s. She started participating in fox hunting and eventing, but eventually dedicated herself to dressage competing through the FEI levels. During this time, she established the Circle P Ranch north of Escondido, named after her parent's original ranch in Potrero. Under Pinky's tutelage, Circle P Ranch became a powerhouse of competitive dressage for many years where several Olympic aspirants and Pan Am Games medalists trained. In recent years, her barn evolved into a quiet retreat for pleasure riders, yet maintained a stellar reputation in the horse community, all because of Pinky. She is survived by her 4 children, Blaine of Cardiff-by the-Sea, Clint (Sara) of Point Loma, Laurie (Lane) of Warner Springs, and Victor (Wilma) of Escondido, her grandchildren Loren, Clark, Kelly (Chris), Morgan (Ashley) Eric, and Alec, and 3 great-grandchildren. A Life Celebration will be held June 15. Info request and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019