Evelyn Dawn Frankel



Carslbad

Evelyn Dawn Frankel, 90, recently of Carlsbad, CA, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.Born October 18, 1929, in High Point, NC, Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by her children, Paul (Laura), and Charlie (Stephanie), grandsons Justin Tapner, Jacob Frankel and Samuel Frankel, her great-granddaughter Riley Tapner as well as her nieces and nephews: Kenneth A Hickman, Arlene Dawn H. Hickman, Suzanne Hickman Sands, Lisa Marie Hickman, Michele June H. Haugsnes, Richard Joseph Hickman, Donna Wynne Hickman, Mark Gilford, Beth Alden Gilford, and Peter Gilford plus her sister-in-law Isabelita L. Lopez. Evelyn and her husband, Bob, made their home in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, for 42 years before moving to La Costa Glen in Carlsbad, CA. Evelyn has been a resident at the Glenbrook Assisted Living Health Center in Carlsbad, CA, for the past two years. Evelyn was a warm, loving, and devoted wife and mother. Blessed with a caring heart and a desire to help others, Evelyn worked as a Registered Nurse when she was younger at the Roosevelt Institute in New York City and continued to volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Tarrytown, NY, after she retired. When her sons were older, Evelyn went back to school, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY in 1979. Services for Evelyn were held Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Sorrento Valley Chapel at El Camino Memorial Park. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Mercy College.https://alumni.mercy.edu/support/Mercy October 18, 1929 - September 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store