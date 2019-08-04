Home

Evelyn E. Warren June 9, 1922 - July 17, 2019 San Diego Evelyn Edna Warren was born in Denver, CO, and raised in Des Moines, IA. She moved to San Diego County in 1949. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jene Warren, and 3 of her children: Sharon Rohrbacher, Linda Keilman and Don Warren. She is survived by her 3 children: Larry Warren, Merle Warren and Janice Burns. She devoted most of her life to her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Evelyn was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Please join us for her Celebration of Life at 10am, Monday, August 12, at Holy Trinity Hall in El Cajon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
