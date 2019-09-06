|
Evelyn Lou Booth July 12, 1934 - August 19, 2019 San Diego On Monday, August 19, 2019, Evelyn L. Booth, our dear "Boothy" passed away at the age of 85. Born in Mason City, Iowa, on July 12, 1934 to Francis Booth Jr. and Louiza Martin, Evelyn was the youngest of two. In the late 1950s, the Booths moved from Iowa to San Diego, California. Evelyn fell in love with the warm, sunny weather and beautiful coast, calling it home for the next sixty years. Caring and compassionate, she found joy working as a medical administrator. After retirement, Boothy could be found enjoying the simple pleasures life offers, like watching flowers and children grow. Her kindhearted, humble farewell to all she met, "God bless you," will echo forever in the hearts of those who loved her most. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Louiza and Leslie F. Booth Sr. and her brother Leslie F. Booth Jr. Her loved ones wish to extend their gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Stellarcare and Apreva Hospice for their care and compassion in her final days. Services and arrangements are being held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Chula Vista, California at 10:00 AM, September 8, 2019 with Rev. David McKinney officiating.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019