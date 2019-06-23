Evelyn M. Alpert April 16, 1951 - June 19, 2019 RAMONA Evelyn M. Alpert passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019. Born in Los Angeles in 1951, Evvie lived in Israel during her final high school year. An early career in retail allowed her to travel extensively throughout the United States. As a volunteer, she assisted with the relocation of Vietnam refugees during and following the Vietnam war. In the late 1990's, she left a second career in banking. With a warm heart and a wonderful smile, Evvie lovingly provided home health care to numerous clients over the past 20 years. Preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Evvie is survived by her father, five siblings, as well as nieces, nephews, and a large extended family who will all miss her. Graveside services were held on Friday, June 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Evvie would appreciate a donation made in her name to Seacrest at Home. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary