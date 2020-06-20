I was so sorry to learn about Evelyn's passing. I had hoped to see her at our upcoming 50th high school reunion.
I met Evelyn in 6th grade and we were buddies through high school. I remember part of her Bat Mitzvah speech, about "scape goats" and that being in a large family meant always having plenty of scapegoats around. We always had so much fun together. She should have lived a long and joyful life.
In memory of Evelyn M. Alpert.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.