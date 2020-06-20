Evelyn M. Alpert
1951 - 2019
In memory of Evelyn M. Alpert.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2019
I was so sorry to learn about Evelyn's passing. I had hoped to see her at our upcoming 50th high school reunion.
I met Evelyn in 6th grade and we were buddies through high school. I remember part of her Bat Mitzvah speech, about "scape goats" and that being in a large family meant always having plenty of scapegoats around. We always had so much fun together. She should have lived a long and joyful life.
Elaine Berghausen
June 23, 2019
I was sorry to see this in today's paper. I have many fond memories of Evelyn, even though they are from 45+ years ago. She was always so fun, full of giggles, and smart. I lived on the corner of Van Dyke and Madison, and hung out at your house sometimes, or later, when dating/married to Steve Potts, I know I saw Evelyn. I remember walking to school with her and Laurie Freed. Laurie told me she had visited with your father last fall after our 50th Hoover reunion. I hope she also had a chance to see Evelyn at that time. Please accept my sympathy on the loss of your daughter, sister and aunt.
Sincerely,
Christine Burcham Cunning
Christine Burcham Cunning
June 23, 2019
I remember Evelyn from Mrs Davis' 6th grade class at Benjamin Franklin Elementary 1962-63. Always perky and vivacious.
Larry Lundeen
