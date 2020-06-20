I was sorry to see this in today's paper. I have many fond memories of Evelyn, even though they are from 45+ years ago. She was always so fun, full of giggles, and smart. I lived on the corner of Van Dyke and Madison, and hung out at your house sometimes, or later, when dating/married to Steve Potts, I know I saw Evelyn. I remember walking to school with her and Laurie Freed. Laurie told me she had visited with your father last fall after our 50th Hoover reunion. I hope she also had a chance to see Evelyn at that time. Please accept my sympathy on the loss of your daughter, sister and aunt.

Sincerely,

Christine Burcham Cunning

Christine Burcham Cunning