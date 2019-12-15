Home

Evelyn Mae Meyer November 22, 1923 - December 1, 2019 San Diego Evelyn passed away at age 96. She leaves behind her son Rick, Patty, grandson Baron and so many friends who loved her. With help from family, Faith Presbyterian and her college kids' Evelyn lived independently with energy and passion. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, teacher, artist, and jewelry maker. She was kind, generous and enjoyed sharing her stories.Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery reunited with her husband Bill.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
