Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rudish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mary Rudish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mary Rudish Obituary
Evelyn Mary Rudish SAN DIEGO Evelyn entered eternal life on July 22, 2019, in San Diego, California. She was born August 10, 1932, in Solon, Iowa to Frank and Anna Balvin Pejchl, the second oldest of eight children.Evelyn had a career of 40 years in electronics at Collins Radio Division of Rockwell International, Meter Master, Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies and Humphrey Incorporated, Division of Remec.Evelyn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Tetalman, Cindy (Chuck) Hoffman, granddaughters, Michelle (Anket) Mathur, Dana Vincent and Tiffany Hoffman, brother, Donald Pejchl. Predeceased by son, Michael Williamson.A private Celebration of Life on October 5, 2019. "Remember me as I was in life." Inurnment Cedar Memorial, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, May 9, 2020. August 10, 1932 - July 22, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.