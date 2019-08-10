|
Evelyn Mary Rudish SAN DIEGO Evelyn entered eternal life on July 22, 2019, in San Diego, California. She was born August 10, 1932, in Solon, Iowa to Frank and Anna Balvin Pejchl, the second oldest of eight children.Evelyn had a career of 40 years in electronics at Collins Radio Division of Rockwell International, Meter Master, Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies and Humphrey Incorporated, Division of Remec.Evelyn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Tetalman, Cindy (Chuck) Hoffman, granddaughters, Michelle (Anket) Mathur, Dana Vincent and Tiffany Hoffman, brother, Donald Pejchl. Predeceased by son, Michael Williamson.A private Celebration of Life on October 5, 2019. "Remember me as I was in life." Inurnment Cedar Memorial, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, May 9, 2020. August 10, 1932 - July 22, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019