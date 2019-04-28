Everett Bayliss Mauger March 2, 1929 - April 23, 2019 San Diego Everett Bayliss Mauger, 90, died April 23, 2019, in San Diego County. Born March 2, 1929, in Denver Colorado, to Everett Boston Mauger, from Indiana, and Urmin Shirlee Speraw, from Kansas. Everett entered the Navy in January 1948, and proudly served his country for thirty years. He was a charter member of the Newport, Oregon Order of DeMolay, and awarded the Chevalier and Legion of Honor Degree.As a young Hospital Corpsman, Everett served with a Fleet Marine Force Rifle company in Korea, 1951, and awarded the bronze star with V for Valor. Everett's Korean service ribbon held three major campaign stars. Everett was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. Later, Everett served with the Third Marine Division in Japan. Everett had medical duties aboard various Navy surface ships and five diesel submarines, receiving many professional commendations.Upon retirement in 1978, the Navy awarded Everett the Navy Achievement Medal and received Certificate of Merit from the Surgeon General of the Navy.In his second career, Everett served San Diego County as a Medical Investigator. During 2015, Everett became a volunteer for the San Diego Police Department, Retired Senior Volunteer Program Western Division.Everett supported Kearny High School Football and served as President of their football booster club. Later, Everett served on the Tecolote Youth Pony Baseball Board of Directors as Chief Umpire and Historian.For years, Everett was an avid mountain bicyclist and assisted at many bicycle events.Everett was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign War, Post 37-88, Navy Fleet Reserve, Branch 9, Marine Corps League and Submarine Veterans. Everett was preceded in death by his lovely Irish wife, Jean Elaine, ex-Navy Nurse Corps, Lieutenant J. G. Their marriage of forty-five years resulted in five children, Everett Michael (Deceased), David John, Catherine Jane, Cheri Jean, and Patricia Kay.We will place Everett with his wife, overlooking the beautiful Pacific Ocean, at Fort Rosecrans.Everett lived his life serving others. He will be missed. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary