Resources More Obituaries for Ewart Goodwin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ewart W. Goodwin

Obituary Flowers Ewart W. Chip' Goodwin June 7, 1938 - May 24, 2019 San Diego Ewart W. "Chip" Goodwin, Jr. was the quintessential Country Gentleman. His interests ranged from music and theater, to fishing and hunting, to sports whether they be San Diego teams or travelling to 5 consecutive Summer Olympics all over the world in the 50s and 60s. He passed away May 24 with his wife and three children by his side. He and his siblings, Mike Goodwin and Judy Bieler, were second generation, born and raised San Diegans. His grandfather started the Percy H. Goodwin Insurance Company into which is father Ewart W. Goodwin, brother Mike and Chip all followed. With a unique name like Ewart, he had several nicknames throughout his life: Butch, Domino, Chip and Baba. Butch, as he was known then, played basketball and was a yell leader at San Diego High School '56. After serving 6 months with the Marine Corps he attended Claremont Men's College. Chip and Sherrilyn, his wife of 57 years, grew up in familiar circles in Mission Hills but only started dating when they attended the Claremont Colleges, Chip CMC '61 and Sherrilyn, Pomona College '61. They were married on Cinco de Mayo, 1962 and lived in New York briefly for Chip to attend insurance classes before returning to San Diego to work in insurance at Percy H. Goodwin Insurance Co., Universal Underwriters and Michael Ehrenfeld Co. until his retirement in 2008. He served as President of the Independent Insurance Agents Association and received the prestigious Andrew Ekern Insurance Award. He was also the owner of Stanley Andrews Sporting Goods in the late 70s. Chip was active within the San Diego community serving on the boards of Urban League, La Jolla Playhouse and Safari Club International, San Diego Chapter, as well a member of Rotary Club 33, Kiwanis, Ducks Unlimited, Cotillion and a Francis Parker High School parent from '78-86. Chip felt his greatest legacy was the role his family played in the reemergence of the La Jolla Playhouse. Working diligently throughout the 60s and 70s, he traveled frequently to Sacramento to work with the University of California system regarding the proposed location on the UCSD campus, as well as to New York to meet with Des McAnuff, who became the first Artistic Director. As Presidents of the Theater & Arts Foundation of San Diego, Ewart, Sr. and then Chip worked with a dedicated group of theater lovers to secure funding and assemble a leadership team to assure the continued viability and growth of the La Jolla Playhouse, thus allowing it to become one of the premier regional theaters in the nation. It is an honor to have the Goodwin Lobby at the Mandell Weiss Theater as a tribute to their labor of love. Lifelong memories center around Corte Madera Ranch both from his childhood, to raising his own children with a love of the outdoors and all the adventures it offers. Chip was an avid fisherman travelling from Alaska to Argentina to cast his hand-tied flies in fast moving streams and clear glass lakes with his partner in all things, Sherrilyn, by his side, usually reading a book though. He is survived by his wife, Sherrilyn, children Tracy, Toler and Laura Romero, son-in-law RJ Romero, grandchildren Jessica, James, and Victoria, brother Mike Goodwin, brothers-in-law Chuck Bieler and Wilt Williams, as well as several nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life held on the lawn of the La Jolla Playhouse Mandell Weiss Theater on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donations in tribute to Chip to either the La Jolla Playhouse (https://lajollaplayhouse.org/goodwin-memorial/) or Alzheimer's San Diego (https://alzsandiego.z2systems.com/campaign.jsp?campaign=110&fundraiser=462988&). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.