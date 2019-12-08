|
F. Jacqueline Jackie Cooper July 18, 1931 - November 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Jackie was born in Kingston, New York on July 18, 1931. She received her Bachelor's degree in elementary education from New Paltz State Teacher's College in 1952, and her Master's in education in 1978, from USIU in San Diego.Jackie married Bob Cooper, U.S. Navy, on June 15, 1952, in Seattle, Washington. In 1955 they traveled to Boston. Jackie taught in public schools in Cambridge, MA, while Bob was studying for his Bachelor's and Master's degrees.In 1958 they drove across country and began their teaching careers in San Diego. Jackie taught kindergarten in several schools during her 30 year career, including Wiggin, Barnard and Whitman, and retired in 1991.She had a beautiful voice and always sang in the church choirs which her husband directed, including 40 years in the Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley.Jackie died on November 18, 2019, from complications from Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Jill Pesqueira and Lisa Cairncross; grandsons, Ian and Jack Cairncross; and son-in-law, Dave Cairncross.The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 15, at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio South, San Diego 92108 (Mission Valley).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chancel Choir Fund, First United Methodist Church of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019