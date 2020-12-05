My very sincere condolences to Mrs. Coopers family. She was my kindergarten teacher at Wiggin 1974-1975. Fond memories of her and when she would make her toy monkey clang his symbols. My father passed with Parkinsons last March and I am sorry to hear she struggled with it as well. I will always remember her smile.
Julie Kostecki
Student
December 10, 2019
My condolences and prayers to the family. I enjoyed Christmas Caroling with FUMC Choir to see Jackie and Bob the last few years. I have also enjoyed singing with the Master Choral that Bob started 50 years ago. I've been a member for over 5 years. What a lovely couple. May Jackie Rest in Peace...I know she is singing with the angels.
KIMBERLY Sather
December 8, 2019
Sending my prayers to all the family in this time of sorrow. Jackie has always held a special place in my heart.
Jan Kaviani
December 8, 2019
I was so blessed to have Jackie in my life. She was smart, she was funny, she was my wonderful mentor and forever friend. There are few people I have known who had as positive an influence on me. She will always remain in my heart.
Suzie Perry
