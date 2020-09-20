Raymond N. F. Killeen, MD, FACP

September 4, 1928 - September 11, 2020

Carlsbad

Dr. Raymond N. F. Killeen passed into our Lord's heavenly care on September 11, 2020, in San Diego, California. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 4, 1928, to John Francis and Madeleine (nee Guyony) Killeen as the second of three sons.Ray attended the University of Pittsburgh ('48) and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine ('52). After medical school, Ray was commissioned into the Navy as a lieutenant, subsequently completing his internship at Bethesda Naval Hospital and serving as a flight surgeon at Imperial Beach NAS. He then went on to a residency in internal medicine at Long Beach VA Hospital.Ray married Sally Ann Donovan in December 1952 during his internship. They spent 47 wonderful years together, raising their family and residing mostly in Monterey Park, CA. Ray and Sally were passionate about exploring new places and traveled all around the globe, often with family and friends. In 1960, Ray joined The Medical Group in downtown Los Angeles, specializing in cardiology. In addition to his busy practice, Ray served on the volunteer clinical faculty for USC School of Medicine, as president of LACMA District I, CMA delegate, and alternate AMA delegate. He was the president of the PSRO for LA County and served on the board of directors for Blue Cross of California.Sally passed away in 2000 after they had retired to live in Carlsbad, CA. After losing Sally, Ray then met and married Mary Sarah Miranda in 2004. They settled into a comfortable and happy life at Carlsbad-by-the-Sea retirement community, where he stayed active and served as president of the community for two years. Ray and Mary were active parishioners at St. Patrick's Church in Carlsbad, CA. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sally; and brother Calhoun. He is survived by his wife Mary, his younger brother Gerard, two sons, Thomas and James, and their families, including four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Due to coronavirus restrictions, a private Catholic mass and burial will be held for immediate family members at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USC/Keck School of Medicine, checks payable to "USC Salerni Collegium Scholarship Fund" at USC Advancement, 1150 S. Olive St., 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015, or by phone at 213-740-7500. Please specify "in memory of Dr. Raymond Killeen".



