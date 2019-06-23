|
Richard S. Dick' Bundy, FAIA October 16, 1942 - June 11, 2019 San Diego Local architect, Richard Stanley Bundy, FAIA "Dick" passed on June 11, 2019 at the age of 76.A graduate of the University of Colorado, with honors, Dick moved to San Diego in 1967.Among his most well-known local projects are: the restoration of the San Diego Natural History Museum; the restoration of the North Park Theater; the North Park Branch Library and, the Scripps-Miramar Ranch Branch Library.In April 1985, he was elected the American institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows.He was also an active community volunteer and leader.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marti; daughters Jennifer and Abbie; sons Steven and Andrew; granddaughters Clarisa and Sofia; grandsons Nicholas and Geordan; and, brothers Ray and Don.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019