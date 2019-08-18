|
Fanuae'e Afoa Fauvale Lutu June 26, 1944 - June 8, 2019 Gresham, Oregon Fanuae'e Afoa Fauvale Lutu also known as "Lutu" passed away surrounded by the love and care of his family on June 8, 2019, at a local medical center in Gresham, Oregon. He was 74 years old.A Celebration of his life was held Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 am at the East Hill Church Family Youth Center, 50 SW 5th St. Gresham, Oregon.Fanuae'e was born June 26, 1944, in the town of Fagatogo, American Samoa to his father, Fa'asuka Afoa Fouvale Lutu and mother Talafulu (Tago) Lutu. He was the youngest of 11 siblings. His parents passed away when he was a youth and he then was raised by his siblings in Oahu, Hawaii and later in San Diego, CA. He attended and graduated from Sweetwater High School, where he starred in football and wrestling.After high school he received a B.A. from O.IT. in Industrial Management and then worked for ESCO and Weyerhaeuser retiring from International Paper on November 28, 2012. He moved to the Portland area in 1974. He married his college sweetheart, Trudy Jean Stanwood on July 6, 1974. From this union they have two children and three grandchildren.Lutu is survived by his wife of 45 years, Trudy, children, Meagan Lutu-Sulages and Jered Lutu. Grandchildren, Jaydin Lutu, Lincoln Lutu and Taimane Sulages; siblings, Fesilafa'i, Faletao, Falefatu, and Fouvale.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019