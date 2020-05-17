Farrell DeWindt April 5, 2020 Escondido Farrell DeWindt, age 91, of Escondido, California, died April 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.Farrell is survived by his loving wife, Regina, of 70 years; daughter Darlene (Ken) Moore; sons David (Diane) DeWindt, Darrell (Sue) DeWindt, and Darrick (Kirsten) DeWindt; sister Bernice VanOsteyn; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family.Farrell loved woodworking, he was in the trade for many years. He was an avid gardener and handyman, spending most of his time working outdoors. He spent his evenings (or early morning hours) watching his beloved hockey or soccer games around the world. Farrell always offered to help family or friends with household projects or whatever else they needed. He was a gentle and kind spirit and will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.A special thank you to the friends of Seaport Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



