Fay Fintel 1935 - 2019 San Diego Fay Fintel, 84, passed away at home with her Great Dane, Maximus, by her side. Fay will be remembered as the rock of our family.Fay was a teacher. She loved her students and they loved her. Fay spoke with a voice of authority, but also one that was kind, caring, honest and wise. She was dedicated to and instrumental in the success of the Gateway Summer School Program. Fay loved to bake, not so much to eat, but mostly to give tasty treats to others. She loved to dance, loved the opera and adored her Danes, ravens and moose. Fay will be deeply missed. We are eternally grateful for the joy filled memories she leaves behind. Fay is survived by her nephews, Peter and Christopher Sylvada; and her great-nephews, Liam and Maximus. A party celebrating her life will be held on February 24 from 12-4 p.m. at our home. For information, contact Bev Marcum at 858 271-5432. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary