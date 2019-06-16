|
|
Faye (Pauley) Hale December 22, 1936 - June 1, 2019 Fallbrook Verna Faye Hale, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed into eternal life on June 1, 2019. Faye was born December 22, 1936 to Vinson and Flossie Miller in McPherson, Kansas. Faye grew up in Barstow, California, and moved to Escondido in 1972. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Norman Pauley and her grandson Austin Miller. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Larry Hale, sons Michael Pauley (Rhonda), Thomas Pauley (Joy) and Robert Pauley (Carol), and daughter Dianna Pauley. Faye was blessed with 9 children and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Laura Lee, Freda Cobb (Bob) and brothers Thomas Miller (Kay) and Frederick Miller (Susan), in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Escondido. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019