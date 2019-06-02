|
Felix A. Garofalo October 23, 1923 - April 30, 2019 El Cajon Felix, 95, was born Lynn, MA. He graduated from Swampscott HS before joining the Army, where he served his country honorably in WWII.He married Joanne Ciota in 1948. He later moved his family from Lynn to San Diego. His wife passed away in 2003.Felix retired from Montgomery Wards where he served as major appliance manager. Felix is survived by his sister Rose, brother Jim, sons Anthony, Philip, and Joseph, grandchildren Amanda, Anthony, Philip, Leo, and Ryan, and great-grandson Anthony.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019