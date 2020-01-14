|
Fern Ahrendt February 4, 1928 - December 27, 2019 SAN DIEGO Fern Lindell Wilson Ahrendt, long time Nestor, CA resident passed away peacefully, while enjoying a cup of tea at her home at the age of 91.Fern was born and raised in Chicago, IL, a city girl, where she met her childhood sweetheart, John and upon an early marriage traveled the US and a tour to Guam as a Navy bride and wife. She and John bought a home in Nestor in the late 1950's, where she remained for 62 years to raise her family and be a loving and gentle guide to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of the Nestor United Methodist Church, in both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the PTA, and was a volunteer for The March of Dimes and various other charities. Her work life included Illinois Bell Telephone Company, Mary Kay, Stretch and Sew and Yardage Town. She was also an enthusiastic fan and contributor to her son, John's racing hobby.Fern was so loving and loved by her family, friends and neighbors, she filled our hearts and minds with lasting treasure.Fern is survived by her son, John, daughter, Kathleen; grandchildren, Evie-Shannon, Ned, Patty (husband Joshua), Daniel (wife Lindsey), Sarah (husband Taylor), and great-grandchildren; Jackson, Joshua Jr., James, Emma, Kate and Scarlett; daughter in-law, Melissa, Melissa's husband, Mark as well as nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband John, son, Robert and sister, Helen Ruth.A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Nestor United Methodist Church, 1120 Nestor Way, San Diego, CA 92154. A reception will follow at the church hall.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020