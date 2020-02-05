San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Funeraria del Angel Humphrey
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 425-9111
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA
Florence Durson Quarg


1929 - 2020
Florence Durson Quarg Obituary
Florence Durson Quarg March 29, 1929 - January 27, 2020 San Diego Florence passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Tulsa, OK, and moved to San Diego in 1937. She received her nursing degree in 1950 and practiced nursing for 40+ years. She was predeceased by her son William, and is survived by her 2 daughters Julie Weintraub and Lori Ramirez, a daughter-in-law Beth Quarg, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on February 10th at Funeraria Del Angel, 753 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Viewing will be 11:00 am and services will begin at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
