Florence E. Campbell January 2, 1925 - June 29, 2020 San Diego A native and lifelong San Diegan, Florence E. Campbell has passed away in San Diego at the age of 95. Mrs. Campbell grew up on a Mission Valley horse ranch that belonged to her parents, Rex and Elsie Officer, and enjoyed sharing memories of riding bareback to bring the horses back across the San Diego River, and of the many other animals that made their home in and around the ranch house. Her parents hosted many barn dances for school and other non-profit groups in the wood-floored barn on their ranch. Mrs. Campbell was the youngest child of four, and was predeceased by her sisters, Louise Officer Purdue, Marguerite Officer, and brother, Robert Officer. During high school and college (largely during World War II), Mrs. Campbell was active in drama, debate, and orchestra, and worked every weekend at the San Diego Zoo, having been hired as one of the first two teenagers ever to work there. Little did Mrs. Campbell know that she was starting a lifelong relationship with the zoo, and would later marry someone who also had a deep love for the zoo and wildlife. An English and Drama major graduated from San Diego State College, with graduate work at USC, Mrs. Campbell returned to San Diego to marry Sheldon Campbell in 1947. She taught high school in the San Francisco area while her husband, having returned from Army service in World War II, did graduate work at Stanford University. Returning to San Diego in 1951, the couple built their home in Mission Valley and raised their two children there, later moving to Del Cerro in San Diego. Golf became an interest for the Campbells, with Mrs. Campbell happy to recall her three holes-in-one, shot over 40 years of play. The couple enjoyed many global trips for Mr. Campbell's writing and for his work in wildlife conservation, as President of the Zoological Society of San Diego and for other international conservation organizations. Mrs. Campbell continued her later-in-life career as a travel agent, leading tours and traveling after her husband passed away in 1985, and continued in her support of San Diego Zoo Global. Mrs. Campbell visited all seven continents, and many countries. On one special trip, to Costa Rica in 1995, she met William "Bill" Hawkins II, fell in love again, and married him a year later. They enjoyed life, gathering with friends and their families, theater, music, and many trips and adventures together. Mr. Hawkins passed away in 2014. Predeceased also by her son, Greg Campbell, Mrs. Campbell is survived by her daughter, Kim Molina, son-in-law, Jorge Molina, grandchildren, Gillian Molina Thompson, Ryan Molina, MacGregor Campbell, Daniel Fitch, Aaron Campbell, and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her stepdaughter, Angela Hawkins, stepsons, Augustus Hawkins, William "Trip" Hawkins III, and five step-grandchildren. All of Mrs. Campbell's family love to recall her smile that lit up a room, her bright personality, and hearing of all of her adventures. In lieu of flowers, donations to San Diego Zoo Global are appreciated. A private celebration of life will be planned when it is safe to gather.



