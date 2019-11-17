|
Sr. Florence Hund, CSJ September 17, 1920 - November 7, 2019 Orange, CA Born in Goff, Kansas, Sr. Florence was the eldest of 3 children born to Aloysius and Mary Roeder Hund. Her family moved to Buena Park in 1925 and Florence was enrolled in St. Mary's School in Fullerton. This was her first encounter with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, the congregation she joined in 1941. Over the course of the next 78 years, Sr. Florence ministered in many California towns, first as cook and dietitian in several hospital kitchens of St. Joseph Health. In 1949 she began teaching in San Francisco at St. Mary's Chinese Mission; later completing her teaching career at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana in 1975. Until 1983, she was a volunteer in the congregation's retreat and workshops ministry. Later, Sr. Florence assisted in the congregation's finance office for 20 years. At the age of 89, she let go of formal ministry and was a delightful participant in life at Regina Residence. The last of her siblings to go home to God, she is greatly missed by her nieces and nephews and their children, as well as her congregation. Her funeral Mass will be in the Motherhouse chapel on November 21, 2019 at 10:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Sr. Florence may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, 440 S. Batavia St., Orange 92868.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019