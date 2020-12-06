Florence M. Sanfilippo
May 8, 1924 - November 29, 2020
San Diego
Florence, age 96, was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday. Daughter of Andrea and Preziosa Castagnola. Preceded in death by her husband, Francisco "Frank"; and daughter, Maria Balistreri. A devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church's Guild. Survived by her brother, Joseph (Maryann) Castagnola; sisters, Antonina Castagnola & Rosalie Lococo; children, Dominic, Andrew (Barbara) & Frank (Julie); 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the Valdez family.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.