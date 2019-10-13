|
|
Floyd L. Morrow January 20, 1933 - October 3, 2019 San Diego Born in Wichita Falls, TX, and at age 4 he, along with his twin brother Lloyd, were adopted by Frank and Lillian Morrow. He graduated from Electra High and joined the Marines in 1951 where he was stationed in San Diego and met his wife to be, Marlene Petersen. He served in the Korean War. In 1954 he was honorably discharged and married Marlene. They headed to Austin where he earned his accounting and law degrees from the University of Texas. After graduation they returned to San Diego where Floyd worked as an attorney at Ryan Aeronautical, the City of San Diego, and his own law firm. Floyd served on the City Council from 1965 to 1977. He was community-oriented and was active with the March of Dimes, SD Democratic Central Committee, Exchange Club, San Diego Texas Exes, SD United Nations, Leon Sister City, Mission Valley and La Mesa Sunrise Rotary Clubs. Floyd had a passion for parks and open space and was instrumental in helping to establish Lindbergh Park, Tecolote Canyon, and the Pacific Rim Park in Tijuana. Floyd had very diverse interests and taught the economics of Henry George, invented expandable homes (Morrow Mobiles), loved to walk his dog Buster, played the guitar and chess. He lived life to its fullest. He was an avid sports fan and a world traveler. He loved his family. He had six brothers who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Marlene of 65 years, his three children Darlene (Mark), Shawn (Janine), and Lance (Val), and four grandchildren Brandt (Stacey) and Bryce Truver, and Caitlin and Adrienne Morrow. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Rotary Foundation, Activist San Diego, Alzheimer San Diego, or Lightbridge Hospice. A military memorial will be held at Ft. Rosecrans and then a celebration of life reception for friends and family on Oct. 28 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm at St. Peter's by the Sea Lutheran Church at 1371 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019